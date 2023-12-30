Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of iCAD worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 31.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 259,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

