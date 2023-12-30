Tillman Hartley LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

DISV stock remained flat at $25.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,523 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

