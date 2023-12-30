98,891 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 9,359,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,916,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

