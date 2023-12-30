Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

