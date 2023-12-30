Lantz Financial LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.