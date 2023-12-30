Lantz Financial LLC Sells 326 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $205.80 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.43 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.90. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

