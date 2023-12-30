Lantz Financial LLC Sells 231 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $288.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.01. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

