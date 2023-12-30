Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 2,045.8% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 612,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 584,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 497,749 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,567,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

FG opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FG shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,254.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Further Reading

