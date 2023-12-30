Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International makes up 1.0% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 84.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,645 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.4 %

SAIC opened at $124.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.