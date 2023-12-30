Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $11.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average is $216.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

