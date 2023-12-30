InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 11,408 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 286.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

