Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACN opened at $350.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

