Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). Approximately 2,376,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.23).

Yolo Leisure and Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.75.

About Yolo Leisure and Technology

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

