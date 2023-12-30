Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 9,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.
Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.
Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile
The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.
