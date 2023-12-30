Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 8,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 226,668 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1,765.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 304,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 288,407 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

