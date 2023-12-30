Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 587.5% in December

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.6 %

Unicharm stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

