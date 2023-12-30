Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 1,709.4% in December

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 1,709.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Visium Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VISM opened at $0.02 on Friday. Visium Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Visium Technologies alerts:

About Visium Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.