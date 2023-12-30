Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 1,709.4% in December

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 1,709.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Visium Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VISM opened at $0.02 on Friday. Visium Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Visium Technologies
