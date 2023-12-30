United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 38.3% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.3893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.61) to GBX 1,050 ($13.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

See Also

