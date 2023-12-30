Short Interest in Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Declines By 40.2%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCCTF opened at $4.09 on Friday. Victoria has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

