Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
