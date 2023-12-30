Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Vivendi Stock Performance

About Vivendi

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

