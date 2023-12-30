Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vinci Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $31.54 on Friday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

