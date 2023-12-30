5,091 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

