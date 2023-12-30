Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKST opened at $19.93 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

