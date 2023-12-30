Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

