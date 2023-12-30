Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

