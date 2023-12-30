Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Rollins by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

