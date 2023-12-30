Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $630.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.28 and a 1 year high of $647.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.60.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,160 shares of company stock worth $27,162,391. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

