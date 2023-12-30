Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Paycom Software by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $206.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

