Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

