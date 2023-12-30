LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 541.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LMAT opened at $56.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

