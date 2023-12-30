Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 840 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Five Below by 11.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Five Below by 28.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.89.

Five Below Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $213.16 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.