Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Holdings Raised by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility accounts for approximately 3.1% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Verra Mobility worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,393 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $20,964,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,583 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.4 %

VRRM opened at $23.03 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.