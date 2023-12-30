Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 38,860 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,860 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.79 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.