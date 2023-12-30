Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 31,216 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves accounts for 1.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRK opened at $39.58 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.