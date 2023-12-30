Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $486.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.22 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

