HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,349 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $129.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

