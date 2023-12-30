HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,202 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.