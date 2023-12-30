HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 121,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

