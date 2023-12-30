HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.62 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $191.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

