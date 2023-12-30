Covenant Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

