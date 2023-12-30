Covenant Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

CR stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $118.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

