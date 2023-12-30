Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

