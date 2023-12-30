Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 21,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATX stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

