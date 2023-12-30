Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.