Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Hackett Group worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

