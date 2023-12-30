Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $120.21 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

