Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in S&P Global by 116.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $440.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.