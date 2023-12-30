Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Raised by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $175,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.96 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

