Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $27,186,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

