FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 83.6% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $263.19 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $130.36 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $66,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

